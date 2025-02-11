George Haydocy Passes On

The amusement industry is mourning the loss of George Haydocy, who recently passed away at age 88. He was in the business for over 40 years starting with Cleveland Coin, and sold for Seeburg, Penn-Ray, NSM and Rock-Ola along the way. His wife, Pat, shared: “George certainly enjoyed traveling the country representing these great companies.”

He couldn’t stand the cold weather up north, so upon his retirement, he and Pat moved to Florida to the retirement community known as The Villages. An avid golfer, he played several times a week and even worked part-time on a golf course. Traveling around in his golf cart was the highlight of his time there.

From Florida, he moved to Dallas to be closer to family. A celebration of life will be held in Cleveland on April 6. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, and three grandchildren. Everyone will miss “Papa George.”