Genmega to Release Bitcoin Kiosk Solution

The ATM and kiosk manufacturer Genmega recently announced the launch of its newest low-cost kiosk solution, the Gemini.

The machine is designed for cash purchases of Bitcoin, bill remittance or any cash purchasing options. It’s set to debut at the National ATM Council’s Conference and Expo (NAC2021) next week from Oct. 12-14 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“The compact, secure Gemini will open up new opportunities for businesses that have not been able to take advantage of kiosks and self-service payment technology due to price or form,” said Wes Dunn, Genmega’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We are proud of our reputation for manufacturing quality ATM and kiosks. In order that businesses can hit the ground running with this new machine, we designed the Gemini using all the proven technology we use in our ATM and kiosk line.” Learn more at www.genmega.com.