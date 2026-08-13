Gene Urso on RePlay Podcast

The former Wisconsin operator Gene Urso, now 93, has a lot of great stories to tell, but also some valuable wisdom to impart to people in the coin-op amusement industry today, especially the next generation. Chief among them is to get involved, learn from experienced people, contribute and not be intimidated by successful people.

Urso detailed this and much more to our RePlay Podcast host Randy Chilton during their recent discussion.

(You can click here to listen.)

Like Chilton, Urso served a term as president of the AMOA and only wishes he’d joined his state association, AMOA and the VNEA sooner. Such membership helped him meet and learn from others in the business, which he said benefited his business and, more importantly, built enduring friendships.

He’s just as sharp as ever and if you wonder what keeps Gene ticking and so vibrant today, outside of his wife, Nancy, and family, it’s got to be golf. In a classic moment, he said, “I get up in the morning and I read the obituaries, and if I’m not there, I go golfing.”