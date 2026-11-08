Gene Cramm Passes On

Industry veteran Gene Cramm, the owner and founder of Amusements Worldwide who also worked with CEC Entertainment for around 30 years, died Nov. 5. His obituary reported that a celebration of life will be Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Majestic Pavilion at 37 Lake St. in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Cramm began his career as a service technician for a street operator in Davenport, Iowa, and went on to Showbiz Pizza Time, which became Chuck E. Cheese. During his long stint there, he held positions in all levels of technical support, purchasing, franchising, merchandising, warehouse management, game development and game procurement. He left there as the company’s executive vice president.

He later built a business partnership with UNIS Technologies before founding his own company, Amusements Worldwide, which supplied games to the global market.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Hope Cramm; daughters Claire and Anna; brothers Gerry, Craig and Steven; and sister Selena.