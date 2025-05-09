GEMU Clawcade, Playground Opens in Metro Detroit

The 8,000-sq.-ft. GEMU Clawcade and Playground opened last month at the Oakland Mall in Troy, Mich. The unique concept features an interactive playground and crane arcade for children of all ages.

“We are very excited to welcome GEMU as we transition into the future of family and fun here at Oakland Mall,” said the mall’s owner, Mario Kiezi. “It is important for me to deliver a fun experience for families and this one will be great for the little ones. GEMU did an exceptional job with the space and kids will have a lot of fun.”

Grace Chen founded the business with her daughter, Wen. “Opening GEMU is a dream come true for my mother and me,” Wen said. “We’ve worked hard to create a space where families can come together, play and make lasting memories, and we hope to become a beloved destination within Oakland Mall for families across Michigan and beyond.”

Learn more at www.gemuarcade.com.

Thanks to No Cash Value’s Jim Bennington for passing along this news! (Bennington works with the mall to bring in entertainment concepts, including his own Varcade PvP Arena that opened last fall.)