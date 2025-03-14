Gel Blaster to Offer Live Demo at Spy Ninjas

Learn all about Gel Blaster Nexus at Amusement Expo in Las Vegas this week. Gel Blaster will be in booth #2348 and will also host a live demo of the attraction at the Spy Ninjas HQ location at 7980 W. Sahara Ave. on March 19 from 6:30-10 p.m.

“This is your chance to test the gameplay, meet our team and see how Nexus can take your entertainment space to the next level,” the company said.

If you aren’t in Vegas for the show, learn more at www.gelblaster.com/nexus or reach out to [email protected] (or call 936-697-1717).