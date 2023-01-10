Gator Mike’s Continues Post-Hurricane Recovery

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park, a 10-acre adventure park in Cape Coral, Fla., was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian in September. Owner Chris Scuderi recently spoke with Virtuix’s Jan Goetgeluk about the park’s success with Omni Arena, which played a critical role in Gator Mike’s comeback.

Following the storm, the park’s electricity took three weeks to get back up and running. Shortly after, Scuderi was able to open the outdoor mini-golf attraction (and did so for free to the public). By week five after the storm, they were able to reopen the entire park with limited operating hours.

Because Scuderi’s insurance didn’t pay anything, the business relied on park revenues, a lot of which came from Virtuix’s Omni Arena. “About 30% of new customers are here because they heard of Omni Arena,” Scuderi said. The business plans to offer packages that include the VR experience with mini-golf and go-karting to further increase revenue.

Click here to watch the full interview and visit www.virtuix.com and www.gatormikes.com for more information.