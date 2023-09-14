Garrison Social to Replace Old Axe Throwing Venue

A new entertainment center in Fort Smith, Ark., called Garrison Social will soon move into a space formerly occupied by Civil Axe Throwing.

According to 5News, the venue will have an outdoor garden featuring live entertainment, food trucks, drinks and lawn game tournaments. Inside, they’ll have ping pong, darts, billiards, a paint throw room and more. Garrison Social is dubbing itself “the new entertainment square of Fort Smith.”

No word yet on when exactly the facility will open, but you can follow along on Facebook for updates by clicking here. (Though they did recently comment that the first phase will be done by mid-fall, so expect news shortly.)