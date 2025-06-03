Garfield Game Hits Online Market

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, a sequel to the original kart racing home game, will be released this fall by Eden Games. It’ll be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

The licensor is Paramount Consumer Products. Garfield first appeared as a comic strip in newspapers across the country in 1978 and has grown to have TV specials, movies and all sorts of other media and merchandise.

The original Garfield Kart came out in 2013. Could a Garfield arcade game be available in the future? This racing release sure does suggest the possibility!