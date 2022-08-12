GameWorks Reopens in Seattle Under New Ownership

The original GameWorks location in Seattle is back open, according to Seattle Met, following the closure of all company locations at the end of 2021. Howard Brand and former GameWorks CEO Greg Stevens, with the help of former COO Des Roches, relaunched the location.

Visitors will find the same familiar bunch of retro games like Pac-Man to modern-day VR like Beat Saber. The venue will also still have its esports lounge featuring PlayStations, Xboxes and rows of comfy lounge chairs.

Visit www.gameworks.com for more information.