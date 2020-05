Since late March, the GameWorks iRacing Heats Series has been ramping up in the online esports community. Anyone with an active iRacing account and $5 for a session fee can race, and a cash prize pool is available.

The Checkered Flag Network streamed their fifth race at Phoenix Raceway on YouTube this week. Events are updated on GameWorks’ Smash page. More information is also available at www.gameworks.com.