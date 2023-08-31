Gametime Lanes & Entertainment Opening Second Location

Gametime Lanes & Entertainment has chosen the North Shore Mall in Peabody, Mass., to be the home of their second location, following the success of their flagship venue in Amesbury.

According to the company, they recently leased a new 30,000-sq.-ft. space for 2024. North Shore Mall has been undergoing an upscale transformation that Gametime is proud to be a part of. “The reimagining of the mall makes this the perfect time to bring Gametime to this location and create a unique entertainment and recreation destination for their customers,” said owner and partner Steve Belmonte.

The new location will have similar attractions as the existing location – there will be 12 lanes of 10-pin bowling, two bars, a 6,000-sq.-ft. arcade with virtual reality, axe throwing and more. Renovations are underway and the grand opening is set for spring.

Gametime Lanes & Entertainment was started in 2019 and is owned by Belmonte, Anthony DeCotis, Fursey Keleghan, Jeff Lajoie and Tony Sorrentino, who have a combined 75 years of experience in the industry. Learn more at www.gametimelanes.com.