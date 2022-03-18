GameTime Exits Bankruptcy

GameTime (A&E Adventures LLC) has successfully exited from Chapter 11, according to a recent press release, and will remain open.

The release states that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida on March 3 entered the order approving the company’s Plan of Reorganization and successful exit from Chapter 11, which was filed Sept. 24, 2021.

“This confirmation is a huge milestone for GameTime,” said CEO Michael Abecassis. “After months of hard work and tireless negotiations, we are pleased to have confirmed a plan that ensures 100% payment of claims to all creditors.

“Although GameTime suffered greatly from the effects of the pandemic, reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 has allowed us to stabilize and strengthen the business. Looking forward GameTime can now get back to focusing on our ongoing investment in our team, allowing us to serve our guests at a standard we are all proud of.” Learn more about the company at www.gametimeplayers.com.