Gamescape by Cinemark Coming to El Paso, Texas

The movie theater chain Cinemark is planning to open the first Gamescape location at their facility in Texas, reported the El Paso Times. The new, all-in-one entertainment center is expected in late February.

Gamescape will have 18 lanes of bowling, a large arcade, laser tag, a rock-climbing wall and ropes course in addition to seven screening rooms (including two Cinemark XD auditoriums). There will also be a large bar and restaurant space.

The very first Gamescape will be located at 13361 Gateway Blvd. West in El Paso. Visit www.cinemark.com/gamescape-info to stay up to date and learn more about the facility once it’s open.