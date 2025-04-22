Game Volt Launches Reimagined Shuffleboard for Outdoor Play

Game Volt, the tech-powered social gaming company, recently launched what it calls the world’s first “Outdoor Supercharged Shuffleboard.” Reinvented for outdoor play, the product is weatherproof and “redefines where and how competitive socializing happens.”

“We’ve redefined shuffleboard before, now we’ve reinvented where it can go,” said Game Volt Partnerships Manager Matt Daly. “This isn’t just a product launch; it’s a category breakthrough. We’ve built a world-first solution that brings our tech-driven experience outdoors without compromising on performance, interactivity or design. We’re unlocking a new layer of guest engagement and commercial opportunity for operators.”

Game Volt (part of Conductr Ltd. based in the U.K.) makes Supercharged Shuffle, a reimagining of the classic game with a technological twist. They boast more than 80 installations worldwide and 3 million pucks thrown to date. Learn more at www.game-volt.com.