Game Volt Launches Battle Arcade Attraction

The U.K.-based Game Volt recently brought the new attraction Battle Arcade to market. The company said it brings more than 10 multiplayer games together on a single interactive LED floor for FECs, arcades and competitive socializing venues.

“For operators, the value of Battle Arcade lies in the flexibility and commercial performance of the platform,” said Matt Daly, head of partnerships at Game Volt. “Early data from our first North American installation indicates the potential for a return on investment in under six months, while the expanding content library gives venues something new to promote long after opening.

“We have also worked hard to make Battle Arcade straightforward to run. Guests move from payment and onboarding to gameplay through a self-service kiosk, with no wearables, projection equipment or dedicated member of staff required. Integrations with multiple payment system providers are also available from launch.”

As an “expandable gaming platform,” Game Volt also said Battle Arcade can be refreshed with new titles, seasonal and venue-branded content and licensed intellectual property.

You can learn more at www.game-volt.com.