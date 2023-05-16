Game On Social Hub Opens Facility in Louisiana

A 34,000-sq.-ft. multi-million-dollar FEC recently opened in Kenner, La. According to NOLA Weekend, Game On Social Hub is operated by the same team that previously owned nearby Laser Tag of Metairie for more than 20 years.

“We have deep roots in this community through our 26-year operation of Laser Tag Metairie,” owner Davor Franicevich said in a release. “We aim to create a vibrant space where families, friends and communities can come together for a fun time.”

The facility features 12 lanes of Spark augmented-reality bowling, a 100-game arcade, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing lanes and a full-service bar and restaurant. Learn more at www.gameonnola.com.