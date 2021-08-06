Game Exchange of Colorado Adds Rob Anthony to Team

The Game Exchange of Colorado recently announced the addition of Rob Anthony (and canine sidekick Antar) to the staff. Anthony will be the service manager and will work alongside Jim Seals, who remains customer service and parts manager.

The company says, “Rob is respected in the pinball community as one of the best pinball and electronic techs in North America.” He can be reached at 303-962-7200. Repairs can be shipped to: The Game Exchange of Colorado, 2650 W. 6th Ave., Denver, CO 80204.

“Game Exchange of Colorado has a history of quality service and support, and I always strive to do the best work I possibly can,” Anthony said. “Together we plan to continue the tradition of exceptional service and support and expand it into the future with a web-based and easy-to-use mail-in board repair service.”