Galaxy Strikes Bowling Opens in Virginia

A new 18-lane bowling alley at the Warrenton Village Shopping Center in Virginia held its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 8, according to Fauquier Now. The venue also features a 9-hole mini-golf course and a small arcade, plus a jukebox and small restaurant.

The sci-fi-themed bowling alley was formerly a Peebles and Gordman’s department store and is now the only bowling alley in town after the 2013 closure of Broadview Lanes.

Brett Mills, who owns the business with his wife Patti, said opening a bowling alley has been his lifelong dream. “It’s been a long-time coming,” he said during the ceremony. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in high school, and I figured if I didn’t quit what I was doing and do it now, it was never going to happen.”

