Galaxy Bowling, Entertainment Center Reopens in Kentucky

The Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center in Richmond, Ky., reopened on June 1 with new sanitation and social distancing protocols in place. According to the Richmond Register, the facility, including its restaurant-lounge, are allowed to be at 33% capacity. On June 28, new guidelines will make that 50% capacity. However, they are allowed to use every other lane currently, as long as social distancing is maintained.

“It’s really bizarre to run a business with your goal to do less business,” said the bowling alley’s general manager Raymond White. But it’s better than a complete shutdown, he added, noting more than 10 weeks without revenue resulted in severe financial losses. “It cost us several hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The operations manager Lucas Combs said the shutdown order came at the busiest time of the year for Galaxy Bowling.

The facility’s arcade is being sanitized as frequently as the rest of the venue, and games have been moved apart. Bowling leagues begin next week – limited to 16 teams bowling on every other lane. More information about the changes are available at www.galaxybowling.com.