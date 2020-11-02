Gainesville Bowling Center Back with New Owners

Gainesville Bowling Center – with $250,000 in updates under new ownership – is back open as of Oct. 22. Now called Station 300 Gainesville, the Georgia bowling center was purchased in September by Station 300, which owns another center in Bluffton, S.C.

The reopening started with the laser tag and arcade space, according to the Gainesville Times, and was followed by bowling and the rest of the center. “We’re trying to modernize it,” said Mike Monroe, Station 300’s operations manager. “We think this is going to be a very successful venture. We’re excited, and we’re getting great support from the community.”

The kitchen and dining space have been extended further into the bowling area. Several large TVs have also been added. Learn more at www.station300.com.