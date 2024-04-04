G3 Family Entertainment Now Open in Missouri

KOAM reports that the Carthage Missouri Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the proprietors of G3 Family Entertainment, a new fun center in Carthage, Mo.

“We’re trying to bring the family unit back together, which is something that we’ve already started to achieve,” said G3 Family Entertainment owner Tom Garrison. “We’ve been open for a month now. We’ve already seen families come as a unit and doing things together.”

The center features bowling, an arcade and an indoor playground. Plans for the future include expanding for a mini-golf course. Learn more at www.g3carthage.com.