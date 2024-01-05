G3 Entertainment Complex Set to Launch by March

Owner Tom Garrison and company are in the final weeks of construction on the 36,000-sq.-ft. G3 Entertainment Complex in Carthage, Mo.

According to the Cleburne Times-Review, Garrison expects to open by February or at least in time for a bowling league that set to begin March 6.

A 24-lane bowling alley is at the heart of the project, but there’s also a restaurant, multiple play areas for different age groups, ziplines and an obstacle course. After the main building opens, there are also plans for an 18-hole mini-golf course that’s anticipated for summer.