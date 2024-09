FunQuest Family Center in Lynchburg, Va., has reopened following cosmetic updates and an extensive renovation, reports WSET.

The longtime entertainment center has a new indoor playground, as well as an upgraded laser tag arena, arcade and roller skating rink.

“I think I’m most excited just to see their excitement about the change,” said CEO Mason Drew. “It’s looked the same in here for quite a few years and we give them something to get excited about.”