Funny Bone Comedy Club Opening New Arcade Bar

The Funny Bone Comedy Club at Short Pump Town Center in Richmond, Virginia is opening up DraftCade, an arcade bar concept they’ve already opened at two of their other clubs.

Todd Leinenbach and Blake Blessinger own the chain’s 18 comedy clubs nationwide and recently opened arcade bars in Kansas City and Toledo, according to Richmond Biz Sense.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and it’s one of the best things we’ve ever done,” said Leinenbach of the arcade bar. “We’ve done stuff like pizza joints, sports bars and blues clubs, but it’s amazing how well DraftCade complements the comedy clubs.”

He added that this location is in their top five and also expanding from 275 seats to 400. The adjacent arcade bar, meanwhile, will occupy a 15,000-sq.-ft. space with more than 60 video games, 10 pinball machines, six Skee-Ball lanes and more.