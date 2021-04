Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Del., will be open Mother’s Day weekend, according to WDEL. The amusement park and fun center will open May 8 by reservation only.

Funland opened its season late last summer in mid-July due to Covid. Now they’re back with bookings this spring. Guests will be limited in the park through the online booking system. May dates were released yesterday, April 8, and dates for the summer will be posted soon.

Visit www.funlandrehoboth.com/schedule for more information.