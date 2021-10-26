Funland Opens in London

This year Britain saw the closure of London’s premier FEC, Namco Funscape, after 25 years, and Sega World in the Trocadero had closed prior to that. Gary Flower reports that the Capital now has a new FEC, Funland, opening in the iconic grade 2 listed Brunswick Centre in central London’s fashionable Bloomsbury district, which offers both retail and leisure facilities.

The Centre was in the news in 2018 when it hosted the launch of Stern’s Beatles pinball machine hosted by the UK’s Stern distributor, John Stergides and Electrocoin.

Preparation for the opening started in August but was delayed by supply chain issues. However, John and his team have made significant progress; inside you will find the full spectrum of amusement machines from kiddie rides to pinball via dance, driving, shooting, basketball, whack ‘em machines, and mini-bowling lanes, as well as Skill Cut Winner and Skill Shooter games manufactured by Electrocoin, and vending machines for footballs and capsules.

In pride of place is the row of seven Stern pinball machines including the newly arrived Godzilla Pro (the most new machines you will find in any London location). John told RePlay that, as his company, Electrocoin, is the Stern distributor for the UK, he will be always have the latest Stern games in this location. In this way, he’ll be able to use it to showcase the latest products to his customers.

As part of the opening events Neil McRae will be running an IFPA sanctioned pinball tournament that will be streamed globally. John Stergides told RePlay the FEC will use a cashless payment card provided by Intercard, another of the products Electrocoin distributes. This will provide the benefit of dynamic pricing so having fun will cost less during quieter periods. Funland can be found in the Brunswick Centre, Bernard Street, London WC1 1BS.