Funland in Delaware Reopened to Guests

Some bright news to report for the residents and visitors to Rehoboth Beach, Del. There, they’ll find that Funland – a family-run amusement center that opened in 1962 on the boardwalk – has reopened as of July 10. “This is a big high for us, that we are able to be open today rain or shine,” Ian Curry, a 4th generation owner, told WRDE on their grand reopening day.

The indoor-outdoor venue, with its mainly midway-style arcade games, carousel and other rides, has gone ticketless, allowing each group to reserve their time online and reducing contact between guests and employees.

Along with social distancing requirements, the facility is also temperature checking employees, requiring masks for everyone over 3-years-old, and offering hand sanitizer for guests before and after rides.

Their enhanced safety measures surrounding the risk of exposure to COVID-19 are available here on their website, www.funlandrehoboth.com.