Funcity Now Using Semnox SmartFun App

One of the largest FECs in India, Funcity has recently started using Semnox’s SmartFun app to enhance user experience. The mobile app allows customers to purchase new cards, plus link, manage and add value to existing cards.

SmartFun also allows the entertainment center to engage with customers through push notifications. Customers can view all their transactions and gameplay history through the app, too. There’s also a handy store locator feature.

“We at Funcity always strive to increase customer convenience coupled with strong customer focus,” said company topper Tarun Rangwani. “The SmartFun app is in that direction and it becomes more critical with new norms of social distancing and allows clients to buy, manage and track on their own. Partnering with Semnox has helped us to adopt to latest technology trends and roll out these new age solutions to our clients.”

Click here to read more about the app, or visit www.semnox.com for more information.