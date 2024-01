A new Funcity Adventure Park just opened Jan. 5 in Cheektowaga, N.Y., according to WGRZ.

The 55,000-sq.-ft. venue includes an arcade, ball pits, slides and a trampoline park. There’s also dodgeball, bumper ball, basketball, battle beam, a ninja course and other fun stuff for the younger audience.

Learn more at www.funcitybuffalo.com.