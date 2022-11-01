Fun With Friends Center Opens in Michigan

U.P. Fun With Friends opened this past weekend in Negaunee, a town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to WLUC, the fun center features a mini-golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall.

On Halloween, the business hosted a costume contest, pumpkin painting and free play all day to introduce themselves to the neighborhood.

“This is going to be good for the community because there’s nothing like this at all up here,” said Jessica Devold, U.P. Fun With Friends manager. “I think it’s going to be a good outlet for families to bring their kids and play and keep them busy.”

Visit www.facebook.com/UPplaytime to learn more.