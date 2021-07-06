Fun Starz Opens Arcade Using Semnox Parafait

Fun Starz has opened its first indoor entertainment center at the Al Murjan Mall in Al-Safa, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, using the Semnox Parafait system.

“We had a very tight schedule to open the new store and Semnox has been very cooperative and successful in launching the store as planned,” said owner Waleed Alawi. “We are happy to be associated with Semnox and look forward to opening multiple stores across Saudi Arabia.”

The venue offers a variety of arcade games and other fun activities for kids. Learn more at www.semnox.com.