Fun Spot Manufacturing Now Powered by Sumba

Trampoline park manufacturer Fun Spot has partnered with Sumba, the creators of a cloud-based “single system of engagement” for the location-based entertainment industry. Their system will help provide staff with education and process management tools as parks look to reopen.

According to the company, Sumba’s founders have been manufacturing attractions, building and inspecting trampoline and adventure parks, and developing best practices in risk management for themselves and their clients for 10-plus years.

“In 2019, we were already considering how we could provide a more efficient court monitor, safety training and inspection platform for our customers,” said Matt Hubbard, director of sales and design at Fun Spot. “Upon learning about the Sumba platform and the history and knowledge of the owners and developers of the system, we began an exhaustive process of due diligence and came to a determination that this partnership would bring a unique product and unparalleled value to our park owners and operators.”

Learn more information at www.funspot.com/sumba.