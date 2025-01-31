Fun Spot America Atlanta Opens Hook & Slice Ride

Fun Spot America Theme Parks announced the grand opening of their new Hook & Slice ride at the company’s Fun Spot America Atlanta in Fayetteville, Ga., on Feb. 1. It’s a golf-themed ride that combines “spins and twists with high-flying action.”



“Bringing Hook & Slice to Atlanta is part of our commitment to continually enhance the guest experience,” said CEO John Arie Jr. “Hook & Slice is a fantastic addition to our Atlanta park, and we can’t wait to see the smiles of our guests as they laugh and create memories together. It’s the perfect mix of adrenaline and fun for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned thrill-seeker or just along for the ride.”

Last fall, Fun Spot announced it would open five new attractions across three parks this year. Hook & Slice is the first to debut.

