Fun Planet in Australia Opts for Intercard System

Intercard recently installed their latest cashless system at Fun Planet, a renovated FEC in Shepparton, Victoria, Australia. Fun Planet is a 54,000-sq.-ft. venue that features a three-level laser tag arena, an indoor go-kart track, more than 130 arcade games, a prize redemption counter, mini-golf and more.

Fun Planet director Jason Wallace partnered with IT consultant Chris Motton and Zak Athanasiadis of Zax Amusements, Intercard’s Australian distributor and the largest supplier of amusement games in Australia.

“Jason Wallace is one of the most experienced amusement operators in Australia and I have enjoyed working with him from his days with Fun Lab through to his own growing group of FECs today,” said Jerry Heinz, Intercard’s Asia-Pacific sales manager. “Intercard is proud to provide him with cashless technology and service that he and his team can rely on.”

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.funplanet.com.au.