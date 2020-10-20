Fun Land in Virginia Now Booking Parties

Fun Land, an entertainment center in Fredericksburg, Va., is now booking parties with new safety measures in place, the company says.

Their guidelines include temperature screenings and hand sanitizing, required for all guests and staff (those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will not be permitted); mandatory face coverings; and 6 feet social distancing outdoors and 10 feet indoors.

Learn more about their Covid-19 response at www.funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19 or click here to book an event.