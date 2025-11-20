Fun Factory Brings Aboard Jim Bennington

Industry veteran Jim Bennington was recently tapped by Hawaii’s Fun Factory to be their chief of operations. He brings with him 25 years of experience in the amusements, arcade and family entertainment industry, most recently leading his consultancy No Cash Value LLC.

Previously, Bennington was the vice president of games and entertainment at Lucky Strike Entertainment.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim to our leadership ‘ohana,” said Linda Fernandez, founder and CEO of Fun Factory (pictured with him above at IAAPA Expo 2025). “His technical expertise, operational vision and passion for the guest experience perfectly aligns with our mission to provide families in Hawai‘i and beyond with joyful, safe and memorable moments together.”

The company added: “A respected thought leader and designer, Bennington has contributed to the opening and enhancement of more than 200 family entertainment centers and 50 new-to-market venues across the country. He has partnered with leading manufacturers such as Raw Thrills, Bay Tek, ICE, Sega and Stern Pinball to advance game development and operations, and he continues to advocate for innovation and technical excellence in the field.”

He also serves as a board member of AAMA and is active with AMOA and the Michigan Coin Operators Association.