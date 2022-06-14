Fun Express Partners with Chuck E. Cheese

Fun Express recently announced a partnership with CEC Entertainment to provide fulfillment and logistic support to the company’s entertainment brands, including Chuck E. Cheese.

“We’ve had a positive relationship with CEC Entertainment for over 20 years supplying merchandise, and we’re thrilled that this addition takes our partnership to the next level,” said Peter Tiger, senior vice president and general manager of Fun Express. “We are leveraging our industry expertise in fulfillment and supply chain logistics to make this an easy transition and a positive experience for the entire CEC business and franchisees.”

Added CEC Entertainment’s supply chain vice president Mike Johnson: “The full-service model that Fun Express offers allows us to obtain products designed just for our Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands, and have it sourced, fulfilled and distributed efficiently all with one partner. Our guests will benefit from this strategic partnership as it will allow us to offer a wider selection of products domestically and internationally so kids around the world can be rewarded after a great Chuck E. Cheese or Peter Piper Pizza visit.”

Fun Express is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Oriental Trading Company and offers more than 60,000 products ranging from retail-ready and impulse products to redemption prizes and kids’ meal supplies. Learn more at www.funexpress.com.