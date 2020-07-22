Fun Depot in Asheville Closing After 17 Years

Citing current COVID-caused economic conditions, Fun Depot owners Dave and Mary Beth Day have announced the closure of their FEC.

“After 17 years of serving Western North Carolina, it is with deep sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close Asheville’s Fun Depot,” they wrote on Facebook. “As a result of current economic conditions due to COVID-19, the Fun Depot and the entire entertainment industry have suffered severe losses in revenue.”

According to the Asheville Citizen Times, Aug. 2 will be the final day for the fun center, known for its arcade, go-karts, mini-golf and laser tag. For its last days, the arcade and most other indoor attractions remain closed due to state restrictions.