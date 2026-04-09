FUN Conference Coming Up in Colorado

FEC University Network will host their FUN Conference 2026 at Loveland Laser Tag Fun Center in Loveland, Colorado, from May 11-13.

Join Laserforce’s business development officer Chris Epstein, keynote speaker and founder of Fritz’s Adventure Matt Engram, and others to be a part of the “collaborative environment designed for sharing real-world successes, lessons and big ideas.”

Click here to register.

The cost is $150 per attendee. In addition to the knowledge gained, each will receive a free pass to IAAPA Expo 2026, too.

Visit www.fecfun.com for details.