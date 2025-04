The FUN Conference, put on by Funovation’s FEC University Network, will be held in Loveland, Colo., from May 19-21.

The annual event “is your opportunity to connect with industry experts, gain valuable insights, and share your own experiences, lessons and successes with like-minded professionals,” organizers said.

Whether you’re looking to expand your knowledge or grow your business, you’ll want to check out the conference at www.fecfun.com/register.