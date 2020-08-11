Fun Company Adds New Versions of Sanitation Station

First released in May, Fun Company’s Sanitation Station was aimed at providing the basic necessities for any business in the Covid-19 era. Now, they’ve added an outdoor and mini version to their lineup. The outdoor version is perfect for outdoor dining or bar areas, they say, and the mini version is great for fun centers, elementary schools or anywhere that has kids.

The commercial-grade Sanitation Station features an upper shelf for hand sanitizer (with a universal dispenser sold separately), internal storage and a convenient adjustable shelf to accommodate different disinfectant containers.

Learn more about the products at www.funcoamusements.com or contact the company by calling 800-808-5554.