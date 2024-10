A new trampoline (and more!) park will soon open in a former movie theater location in Columbus, Ohio, reports WCMH.

Fun City Adventure Park is planning to take over the old Cinemark Carriage Place Movies 12 center. The 35,000-sq.-ft. playground features trampolines, foam and ball pits, slides, arcade machines, bumper cars, a climbing wall and much more.

It’ll be the small chain’s first location in Ohio; the company has 13 other Fun City locations around the U.S.