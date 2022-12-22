Fun City Adventure Park Getting Another Location

Trending
The New England-based family entertainment brand Fun City Adventure Park is gearing up to open its second location in New Jersey. According to NJ Biz, the company recently signed a lease for a 36,500-sq.-ft. anchor space at Union Lake Crossing, a shopping center in Millville. The space was formerly occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The indoor park is slated to include an arcade, playground, bumper ball, trampolines, dodgeball, a ninja course, a ropes course, a zipline, basketball and more. Fun City is expected to open this location in mid-2023.

They already have a location in Blackwood, N.J., that opened in mid-2022. In total, they operate 20 locations across seven states and has 13 more sites under construction or with leases signed. To learn about their other New Jersey location, visit www.funcityblackwood.com.

