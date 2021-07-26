Fun Center Opening Mini-Golf Next Spring

Key North Mini Golf and Family Fun Center in Caseville, Michigan opened for the season back in May with plans to debut a new mini-golf course this summer. Due to delays, the opening date has been pushed back to Spring 2022, but owners are still excited.

According to the Huron Daily Tribune, the Adventure Golf course will incorporate local landmarks, a cave, water features and a 30-ft.-tall lighthouse with covered outdoor seating.

The new course has already been in the works for a year and a half. It will take up space formerly occupied by a giant slide. The center worked with the Traverse City-based Adventure Golf and Sports to design the handicap-accessible course.

Learn more at www.keynorthminigolf.com.