Fun Across America Continues Sharing Videos

Barry Zelickson’s Fun Across America initiative continues to gain subscribers on their YouTube channel, which highlights fun centers across the country.

Zelickson shared that today, March 8, there’s a brand-new video featuring Andretti’s Karting & Games in Orlando on the channel.

“Please make sure to check it out as well as all of the previous 10 episodes and each new episode that we post every other Wednesday,” he noted. “The episodes continue to grow in viewership and the feedback continues to be positive.”

Click here to visit the YouTube channel.