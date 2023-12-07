Fun Across America Column in RePlay

Our December issue will once again feature Barry Zelickson’s Fun Across America column, which is another version of his YouTube travelogue show of the same name (hosted by Nate Reinhart).

This month, Zelickson details The Burrow in Oakdale, Minn., and Spin Art Nation in Lincoln Park, Ill. These unique entertainment centers offer an interesting blend of attractions.

The Burrow, which has three locations, offers axe throwing, laser tag, arcade games, private karaoke rooms, darts, shuffleboard and more. They also have pickleball and outdoor mini-golf.

Spin Art Nation has seven locations of artistic fun. The location Fun Across America visited featured bicycle spin art, which is basically what it sounds like. Described by Zelickson as “a creative symphony on wheels,” it’s certainly a one-of-a-kind entertainment facility.

Watch these episodes and more on their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@funacrossamerica.