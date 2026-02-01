Play Beyond the Ordinary

Inside the Next Wave of Immersive Social Fun

by Barry Zelickson

Whether it’s puzzle-solving adrenaline in the desert or hospitality-driven play in Georgia’s booming entertainment scene, today’s attractions are going far beyond arcade games and billiards. From Bam Kazam in Scottsdale to Fairway Social, Pickle & Social and Roaring Social across Georgia, Fun Across America went behind the scenes to explore venues where guests don’t just visit – they discover, compete, laugh and return again and again. These spots blend storytelling, sport and social connection, proving that fun is evolving … and the future is interactive.

• • •

Bam Kazam — Scottsdale, Arizona

Forget traditional escape rooms. Bam Kazam turns gameplay into a physical adventure with levels, failures, retries and story-driven challenge rooms. Guests bounce between cinematic environments, from spooky haunted-mansion vibes to Indiana-Jones-style adventures and neon space missions.

When we arrived, we thought we had it figured out. Then reality hit … hard. Nate exclaimed, “As a self-proclaimed serious gamer, I was out to prove those people wrong.” Two minutes later – failure. Loud, unmistakable failure.

Lucky for us, Bam Kazam’s general manager Jacob Redwood shared some wisdom: “Where we start to differ is that we’ve got multiple different worlds that you get to jump in and out, like an old-school video game where you touch something you shouldn’t and then, boom! You lost.”

More importantly, this place celebrates trial and error: “People don’t like losing. And you have to lose to move forward. The quicker you lose, the quicker you learn the rules of the game.” And learn we did – after, say, six attempts, but who’s counting.

According to Jacob, “Most of our guests come back at least one more time because they want to try and conquer all of the games.” We would have to agree. By the end we left ready to lock ourselves inside until we beat every room.

• • •

The next three locations can be viewed here:

Fairway Social — Alpharetta & Fayetteville, Georgia

A “people place” first and a sports hub second, Fairway Social is where golf lovers, casual gamers, families and corporate groups unite over incredible simulators, live music, cocktails and southern-style hospitality.

CEO Neil Freeman captures the magic perfectly: “This is the ultimate gaming spot. This is a place for people, whether they want to be totally competitive or just relax.”

Yes, the simulators are incredible: 150 courses, golf leagues, baseball, football, zombie dodgeball and more. But personality drives this brand. Fun nods like the Spackler Suite (yes, Caddyshack) and an always-on live-music culture make the venue feel electric.

And the backstory? Pure entertainment-industry gold. Freeman said, “I’m in the green room … and I run into Dan Cathy. He says, ‘You need to do a Fairway Social here.’ … I hadn’t even seen the site yet.” (Cathy is the CEO of Chick-fil-A.)

Add rooftop vibes, cocktails like the Blackberry Southside, and chicken tenders worth writing home about—and you’ve got a can’t-miss stop.

Pickle & Social — Gwinnett, Georgia

Pickleball may be everywhere, but Pickle & Social plays in its own league. It’s not just a court complex; it’s an all-day hangout with yard games, bars, lounge seating, music and food that goes way beyond concession-stand vibes.

Think margaritas, jumbo pretzels and burgers between matches. Whether you’re swinging paddles, tossing cornhole bags, or cheering from the sidelines, this place was built to be social first. This is a place to play, stay and hang out – not just show up, sweat and leave.

Roaring Social — Alpharetta, Georgia

Live music. Bowling. A speakeasy entrance behind a hidden call-box. Craft cocktails. 1920s glamour. If Gatsby were alive today, he’d be here.

Created by the same team as Fairway Social, Roaring Social is pure theatrical hospitality. Entry alone sets the tone – mystery, anticipation, immersion. Stepping into Roaring Social really does feel like slipping into another era.

And the details are chef’s kiss: A bourbon collaboration with Knob Creek. Boutique mini-bowling. Live performances that fill the room with jazz and soul.

Roaring Social nails what nightlife often forgets – mystery, play and excitement beyond the dance floor. This isn’t nightlife – it’s night experience.

• • •

These venues redefine “going out.” They blend games with story, tech with culture and play with hospitality. Here’s why each belongs on your travel-and-tourism hit-list:

Bam Kazam ­– Video-game-meets-escape-room challenge loops that reward failure, curiosity, and persistence.

Fairway Social – Community-first social sports hub with world-class simulators and serious food & music vibes.

Pickle & Social – Competitive play meets casual fun – pickleball plus yard games, eats, drinks, and chill hangs.

Roaring Social – Immersive 1920s elegance with bowling, cocktails, music, and a theatrical entry experience.

Together, they represent the future of attractions, where play becomes shared storytelling and guests return not just to do something, but to feel something. Once you experience these spots, you’ll be planning your return before you even walk out the door.

Want more behind-the-scenes explorations from America’s most creative entertainment venues? Follow along with Fun Across America where play lives coast-to-coast.

Fun Across America extends a special thank you to our partners who help make these explorations possible. Rhode Island Novelty, an industry leader in redemption and amusement prizes with over 14,000 SKUs, continues to support operators and elevate guest experiences nationwide, and Semnox, a leader in innovative, holistic technology solutions tailored to the leisure and entertainment world.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.