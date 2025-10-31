Fun Across America – Zero Gravity & Makutu’s Island

Rev’d Up Fun & Dirdie Birdie

Latest Finds: Garage Parties to Smoked Old Fashioneds

by Barry Zelickson

On our latest adventures with Fun Across America, we made two exciting stops that showcase just how creative and community-minded today’s location-based entertainment facilities can be. First up, we visited Rev’d Up Fun in Woodhaven, Michigan – an award-winning FEC that takes its inspiration from Detroit’s Motor City roots. From attractions to food to theming, Rev’d Up Fun is a shining example of how to build a family-owned business that feels welcoming, engaging and uniquely local.

Our next stop took us to Austin, Texas, where we discovered Dirdie Birdie – a locally owned mini-golf and dining destination that blends art, culture and cuisine into one unforgettable experience. With every hole themed after Austin icons and every dish crafted by a professional chef, Dirdie Birdie has quickly become a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists.

• • •

Rev’d Up Fun – Woodhaven, MI

If you’re in the Detroit area, Rev’d Up Fun is an FEC that blends automotive nostalgia with modern attractions. Owner Zach Johnson shared how his parents crisscrossed Michigan and Ohio to collect authentic vintage automotive pieces from junkyards and antique shops. From custom lighting fixtures to a wall of license plates representing all 50 states, the theming gives the facility a distinctive Motor City personality.

Rev’d Up Fun’s attractions include an immersive XD Dark Ride, a custom laser tag arena, and the Ballocity Playground – a multi-level interactive play structure where kids and parents can engage together. Birthday celebrations get a boost in the “party garages,” convertible spaces designed to fit both small groups and large events.

The food program is another highlight, anchored by the Filling Station café and bar. While you’ll find family staples like pizza, burgers and wings, the standout menu item is the “Rev’d Up Tires” – fried dough stuffed with pulled pork, house-made barbecue sauce and hickory-smoked bacon. It’s indulgent, unexpected and perfectly on brand.

Rev’d Up Fun is more than a business – it’s a family enterprise. Zach’s parents work the bar, his dad builds and repairs attractions, his sisters handle design and marketing, and his wife Kristen oversees sales. The centerpiece of the facility is a ’57 Ford Fairlane, once owned by Zach’s grandfather, which serves as a symbol of the family legacy that drives the business.

• • •

Dirdie Birdie – Austin, TX

Travel to Austin and you’ll find Dirdie Birdie, a one-of-a-kind mini-golf oasis that captures the city’s creative spirit. Each of the 12 holes is themed around Austin culture, from the Texas State Capitol to graffiti-inspired urban art. Hole four, “Keeping it Weird,” uses a vacuum-tube system to lift balls skyward like a bank teller’s pneumatic tube, while hole six immerses players in a high-tech “metaverse” environment with interactive animations. Other highlights include a Formula 1-inspired speedway, a SXSW music-themed hole, and the whimsical “Willie’s Homecoming.”

But the experience doesn’t stop at golf. Dirdie Birdie’s restaurant and bar elevate the venue into a true hospitality experience. Chef Nic Yanes has crafted a menu far beyond standard bar fare, earning the venue a reputation for food that locals would seek out even without the golf. Add inventive cocktails like the smoked peach-cardamom old fashioned, and you’ve got a destination that delights on every front.

Equally impressive is the branding – every detail from scorecards to menus to merchandise is cohesive and memorable. The attentive staff, including bartender Irvin who adds personality and hospitality that make guests feel right at home.

• • •

Wrapping Up

Rev’d Up Fun and Dirdie Birdie may be hundreds of miles apart, but both highlight the innovation, passion and community spirit that define today’s entertainment venues. Rev’d Up Fun shows how a family can turn a shared passion into a thriving business rooted in nostalgia and family values, while Dirdie Birdie demonstrates how creative theming and elevated food and beverage can transform mini-golf into a cultural destination.

We want to extend a special thank you to our partners – Semnox, Rhode Island Novelty and Roller – for supporting Fun Across America and helping us shine a spotlight on the best in entertainment and leisure across the country.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.