Fun Across America – Zero Gravity & Makutu’s Island

by Barry Zelickson

This month, Fun Across America takes readers from the adrenaline-charged action of Minne­sota’s ultimate trampoline and adventure park to the immersive, tropical-themed world of one of Arizona’s most beloved family attractions. First, we step inside Zero Gravity, a Mounds View hotspot where energy, competition and laughter collide in a high-flying experience for all ages. Then, we trade in the trampolines for treehouses and tunnels at Makutu’s Island, a sprawling indoor playground where imagination and exploration reign supreme.

Zero Gravity – Mounds View, MN

Opened in 2011 and under new ownership since early 2022, Zero Gravity thrives on its independence ­– free from corporate chains and able to shape its offerings to match the owner’s vision. That vision focuses heavily on an upgraded laser tag arena and a significantly expanded arcade, creating an entertainment mix that appeals to both kids and adults.

The arcade is a highlight, with competitive motorcycle racing games (where bragging rights and ice cream are on the line as Nate and I compete one on one), classic redemption games, and a ropes course without harnesses – a unique twist that younger kids especially love.

Party offerings have also been reimagined. Standard party rooms were transformed into “glow rooms,” featuring black light wall coverings and interactive features. Birthday celebrations now feel like immersive events, while corporate groups also find the space appealing.

Zero Gravity stands out with its interactive extras: a cotton candy station boasting over 30 flavors, a customizable Skittles machine (from Incredivend), and even a Popeye-style strength test. Trampolines are a major draw, offering foam pits, dodgeball, basketball hoops (which now include interactive scoring), and open jump space. The park plans to add more tech-driven play elements in the future.

Owner Ed Golebiowski’s experience from decades in the roller-skating industry has been enhanced by IATP’s training and programs, ensuring safety and operational excellence as he entered the trampoline business. Zero Gravity truly aims to take fun “to new heights.”

Makutu’s Island – Chandler, AZ

From the cutting-edge future of gaming to a nostalgic nod to Disney’s past, our next stop was Makutu’s Island in Chandler, Arizona. Before it was the jungle-themed wonderland it is today, this location was once a Club Disney, part of a short-lived experiment by the Mouse House in the late ’90s. While the brand is long gone, the magic lives on in this lovingly maintained and imaginatively rebranded indoor play center.

Run by a passionate local team, Makutu’s Island invites guests into a lush indoor jungle, complete with towering trees, winding slides, arcade games, party rooms, and a cast of lovable characters like Makutu the purple jaguar, Oscar the alligator, and Captain Max the parrot. At the center of it all is a towering tree structure reminiscent of Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life, filled with tunnels, secret passages, and colorful creatures—both real and make-believe.

Our tour guide, Lacey Hall, Director of Guest Experience, gave us a peek behind the vines. We met the island’s fish (who apparently have a very enthusiastic reproductive cycle), explored themed party rooms, and took a delicious break at Kiki’s Café. Their creative food options include everything from classic pepperoni pizza to the over-the-top Fra Boy – a mac-and-cheese-bacon masterpiece that sounds like it came straight from a college student’s dream menu.

Kids (and adults!) can bounce on the Frog Hopper ride, compete in a game of Pop-A-Shot, or just make new friends through shared imaginative play. As young regular Carter, age 4, told us: he’s been here “like 50 times,” and we can see why.

Makutu’s is more than a playground – it’s a place where kids develop social skills, burn energy, and explore their imaginations. It may have Disney roots, but today it stands as a testament to the enduring value of family-run, experience-first entertainment.

Two Stops, One Mission: Fun Without Limits

Zero Gravity and Makutu’s Island may offer wildly different experiences – one bouncing sky-high in Minnesota, the other exploring a tropical fantasy in Arizona – but both share the same core mission: creating spaces where families and friends can connect through active, shared fun. One focuses on physical thrills, the other on imaginative exploration, but each leaves guests with the same feeling: they’ve just experienced something special.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association's highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.